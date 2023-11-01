Hadiqa Kiani's 'Jani Door Gaye' pays tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

It begins with Hania locked in a room and being asked by her father to come and meet someone outside. Audiences are treated to the soft beat of the tabla as Hadiqa’s vocals are introduced, perfectly complimenting the music.

Hadiqa cradles a white dove before letting it go and the camera cuts to a closeup of Wahaj, implying that Wahaj is the dove that has been set free. One comment read: “I did not think anyone could cover a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Qawwali perfectly, but Hadiqa has proven me wrong. A perfect cover.”

