Hurricane Otis hits famous beach resort of Acapulco, Mexico

.The highest level on the five-step Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.Hurricane Otis, one of the most powerful storms to ever make landfall on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, struck the beach resort of Acapulco early on Wednesday, causing significant damage to buildings and essential infrastructure. The city was left without communication and power.

This rare Category 5 hurricane made landfall in the southern state of Guerrero, leaving debris scattered in lobbies, streets, and hotel balconies. The downtown area of Acapulco was littered with the remains of damaged trees. In addition, downed telecommunication lines and infrastructure damage isolated the residents from the outside world.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in an effort to provide support, set off for Acapulco by car but faced delays due to road closures caused by the storm, as seen in video footage on social media. Social media footage from a hospital showed nurses evacuating patients from their rooms to ensure their safety from Otis, which rapidly strengthened at sea and made landfall with winds reaching 165 miles per hour (266 kph). headtopics.com

Otis initially made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane. Mexican authorities were surprised by the strength of Otis, as the storm was initially anticipated to be only a tropical storm. Its rapid intensification occurred as it approached the coast.Notably, Otis struck the Pacific coast nearly eight years after Hurricane Patricia, a storm that generated winds of 200 miles per hour (322 kph).

Authorities had previously forecast that Otis could bring up to 20 inches (51 cm) of rainfall to parts of Guerrero and Oaxaca states, along with the potential for catastrophic storm surges, life-threatening surf, and rip currents. headtopics.com

