Hurricane Otis pummels Mexico's Acapulco, cutting off famous beach resort

ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) – Hurricane Otis, one of the strongest storms ever to hit Mexico's Pacific Coast, roared into the beach resort of Acapulco early on Wednesday, smashing buildings and vital infrastructure and leaving the city incommunicado and without power.

Debris was strewn around lobbies, patios, streets and hotel balconies, and remnants of mangled trees littered downtown Acapulco. Downed telecommunication lines and damage to infrastructure left residents cut off from the outside world.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador set off for Acapulco by car to lend support, but was held up due to road closures caused by the storm, video footage on social media showed. Luisa Pena, a shaken hotel guest in Acapulco, related how she hid in a closet after being caught in the eye of the storm. headtopics.com

Footage from one hospital on social media showed nurses evacuating patients from their rooms to keep them safe from Otis, which strengthened unexpectedly fast at sea and barreled into the coast with winds of 165 miles per hour (266 kph).

Otis reached the shore as a Category 5 - the strongest level on the five-step Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale - before quickly weakening to a Category 4 storm. Its power slackened further as it moved inland, reducing Otis to a tropical storm and later dissipating over the mountains of southern Mexico. headtopics.com

Otis plowed in to the Pacific coast almost exactly eight years after Hurricane Patricia, a storm that whipped up winds of 200 miles per hour (322 kph).

