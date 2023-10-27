Hurricane Otis kills at least 27, hammers Acapulco as damage seen in billions

ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) – Hurricane Otis claimed the lives of at least 27 people, Mexico's government said on Thursday after one of the most powerful storms to hit the country hammered the beach resort of Acapulco, causing damage seen running into billions of dollars.

Otis, which intensified unexpectedly rapidly off the Pacific coast, was so powerful it tore large trees up by the roots, scattering debris all over Acapulco. It flooded hospitals, and hundreds of patients had to be evacuated to safer areas.

Erik Lozoya, a professional magician, said he endured "three hours of terror" with his wife and two baby daughters in an Acapulco hotel room as the hurricane smashed through the windows and swept through the building with a deafening intensity. headtopics.com

The family left the bathroom, but the eighth-floor room soon began to flood, and Lozoya had to stand carrying his daughters with water up to his ankles for two hours because the wind was so strong they could not open the door to get out.

The government has so far not estimated the cost of Otis, but Enki Research, which tracks tropical storms and models the cost of their damage, saw it "likely approaching $15 billion." Nearly 8,400 members of Mexico's army, air force and national guard were deployed in and near Acapulco to assist in cleanup efforts, the defense ministry said. headtopics.com

Acapulco is the biggest city in the southern state of Guerrero, one of the poorest in Mexico. The local economy depends heavily on tourism, and Otis caused extensive damage to some of the most famous hotels on the city's shoreline.

School classes were canceled in Guerrero for a second day and opposition politicians criticized the government for a lack of preparedness.

