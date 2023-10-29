Hurkacz Advances to Swiss Indoors Final in Hard-Fought Battle

This win not only propelled the World No. 11 Hurkacz to the final in Basel but also saw him surpass Taylor Fritz, firmly securing the ninth position in the ATP Race To Turin for the season.

The significance of this victory lies in the fact that Hurkacz is now just one step away from the prestigious ATP Finals, where the top eight players of the season compete. As he currently sits in the ninth position, only Holger Rune stands in his way, holding the coveted eighth position. With his recent impressive performances, Hurkacz is on the verge of making the cut for the highly-anticipated eight-man ATP Finals.

Hubert Hurkacz has been in red-hot form recently, having clinched the Shanghai Masters title earlier this month. He now has his sights set on his third title of the year, which would be his second at the ATP 500 level (after Halle in 2022) and his eighth overall, making him a force to be reckoned with on the ATP Tour. headtopics.com

In the final, Hubert Hurkacz is set to face off against Canada’s rising star, Felix Auger-Aliassime. The 23-year-old Canadian secured his place in the final by defeating Holger Rune with a convincing score of 6-3, 6-2. This marks Auger-Aliassime’s first final appearance since winning the title at the same event last year.

Despite coming to Basel with a somewhat mixed recent record, having won only four of his past 12 matches, Felix Auger-Aliassime has shown tremendous resilience and skill at the ATP 500 event. In a highly entertaining match against Holger Rune, he managed to break the Dane’s serve four times, earning his first Top 10 win of the year in just 83 minutes. headtopics.com

Holger Rune, who is currently ahead of Hubert Hurkacz in the ATP Live Race To Turin by 215 points, will be closely watching the outcome of the final. If Hurkacz secures the title on Sunday, he will narrow the gap to a mere 15 points, intensifying the competition for a spot in the prestigious ATP Finals.

