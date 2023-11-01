Hundreds mourn death of Pakistani-American doctor at her funeral in Houston

People bade farewell to the Pakistani doctor in an emotional service held at Hamza Mosque in Houston, with tears and grief palpable among the attendees. The 52-year-old Karachi native was brutally stabbed to death in front of her Conroe apartment. The suspect, 24-year-old Joseph Fridich, was subsequently arrested.

Eyewitnesses said the assailant even checked the victim's pulse after the attack, adding to the shock and horror of the situation. The motive behind the the crime is yet to determined. However, there is a prevailing belief that it might have been a hate crime, and the suspect could be mentally unstable.

Dr Khan had relocated to Houston, residing with her 14-year-old daughter, just two months before this tragedy, while her husband remained in Seattle with their son. She was a 1996 graduate of Sindh Medical College and had been practising as a paediatrician at a renowned children's hospital.

Following the funeral prayer, Dr Khan's brother, Wajahat, said his sister was philanthropic and compassionate person, and hope that justice will prevail. The body of the deceased will be transported to Seattle, her previous place of residence, reflecting her recent move to Houston to live with her daughter.Trump's adult sons, codefendants in fraud trial, set to testify

