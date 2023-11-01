Humayun Saeed Impact on Salman Saeed’s Career

Salman Saeed disclosed during his appearance as a guest on Ayaz Samoo’s show that he bears the brunt of Humayun Saeed’s sibling rivalry. In addition to being an actor, his brother is also a producer, and a small number of channels dominate the market.
Salman declared that Humayun would not be given any employment offers from any other channel if they had an issue with his productions. He continued by saying that although Humayun first believed that Salman might not be doing a good job, he has since come to see that his brother’s possibilities have been impacted by his own position as a producer.
He further disclosed that he and Humayun Saeed had always been close. He was taught by Humayun alongside his tuition students while he was a child. However, he once became so enraged at Salman that he stopped teaching him.
