Honda CG 125 Gold Edition 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan & Specs

CG 125 Gold Edition. This limited-edition variant brings not only a touch of luxury but also enhanced performance to the iconic CG 125 lineup. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the price and key specifications of the Honda CG 125 Gold Edition in Pakistan.CG 125 Gold Edition is equipped with a powerful 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine that has been a hallmark of the CG 125 series.

The bike features a comfortable seat, providing an enjoyable riding experience even during long journeys. It offers excellent stability and maneuverability, making it suitable for navigating through city traffic or cruising on highways.The motorcycle comes with a robust braking system, featuring a front disc brake and a rear drum brake. This combination offers excellent stopping power and control.

KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan & SpecsThe KIA Sportage is a prominent player in the compact SUV market, known for its stylish design, advanced features, and reliable performance مزید پڑھ ⮕

Gold prices in Pakistan today: Oct 28, 2023Latest news on gold prices in Pakistan – Decline in 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates: stay updated on market volatility. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Gold prices in Pakistan today: Oct 28, 2023Latest news on gold prices in Pakistan – Rise in 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates: stay updated on market volatility. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Gold prices in Pakistan today: Oct 27, 2023Latest news on gold prices in Pakistan – Upswing in 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates: stay updated on market volatility. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Gold price in Pakistan stands at Rs211,300/tola on Oct 27Gold price in Pakistan on Friday (Oct 27) stood at Rs. 211,300 per tola, while 10 grams can be obtained for Rs. 181,150 مزید پڑھ ⮕

– Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan Interbank. مزید پڑھ ⮕