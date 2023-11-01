Holders Leipzig knocked out of German Cup on night of shocks

Wolfsburg, coached by Niko Kovac, who guided Eintracht Frankfurt to glory in this competition in 2018, took an early lead through Vaclav Cerny – and Leipzig never recovered. The Red Bull outfit have a rich recent pedigree in the competition, reaching the previous three finals, losing in 2021 to Borussia Dortmund first but winning the last two against Freiburg and Frankfurt.But on home turf, Kovac's side put their Bundesliga troubles behind them and pulled off their biggest victory of the season.

Despite going into this game having lost four of their last five league games, Wolfsburg flew out of the blocks. Summer signing Cerny latched onto a perfectly-weighted pass by Tiago Tomas and unleashed an unstoppable left-footed drive into the roof of the net for his first goal of the season.

Leipzig struggled to find their rhythm and when Yussuf Poulsen saw red nine minutes into the second half for a clumsy second yellow, the reigning champions' chances disappeared. In the night's other shock result, Greuther Fuerth of Germany's second division were beaten 2-1 at home by Homburg of the Regionalliga Suedwest, Germany's fourth tier, with Phil Harres scoring a late winner.

Elsewhere, Stuttgart's fine start to the Bundesliga season transferred to the Cup, winning 1-0 against beleaguered Union Berlin. Union Berlin qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history last season, but their domestic form this term has been poor.Luka Doncic nets triple-double, Mavs stay perfect

