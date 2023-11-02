HEAD TOPICS

Here’s Juggun Kazim's spooky Halloween celebration with children

While sharing the reel with her Instagram family she also dropped a heartfelt note regarding the event.“I know what is happening in the world right now is horrific. It is truly heartbreaking. But I also want to protect our children from these harsh realities as long as possible. Let them be kids just a little longer.

Juggun is also a successful entrepreneur who owns an organic skincare brand named 'Nur' by Juggun Kazim.Can take a bullet for her but can't marry her, says Gohar Rasheed about Kubra Khan

