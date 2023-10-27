Here’s Arez Ahmed's late-night romantic overture for distanced Hiba

Celebrated Pakistani actress Hiba Qadir has been spending a vacation in the UK and seems like enjoying the best time of her life.

Hiba is currently in Chester and the thing to be noticed is she is alone there without her better half Arez Ahmed but their unconditional love for each other is beyond borders. Taking to her Instagram handle, the showbiz personality dropped her clicks captured from the Botanist and Fairytale Chester.It was 2 a.m. in Pakistan and Hiba’s lovely husband showered love on his wife through the comment that reads:Arez and Hiba never shy away to show love for each other on social media and their gesture was always loved by their fans.

Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed got married a year ago in a very beautiful ceremony. The stars are loved by millions of fans whereas Hiba has a big list of hit projects. Recently, she showed the world how good she can be as she played the role of a Pashtun girl in the drama serial 'Mere Humnasheen'.Shaniera Akram's Cricketistic take on Pakistan's happiness ranking goes viral online headtopics.com

