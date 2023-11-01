Gaza aid distribution struggles amid overcrowding, debris, lack of fuel

U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) says a break-in by hungry Gazans on Sunday at one of its two warehouses has complicated its work. The second warehouse near the Rafah border crossing with Egypt has also become harder to operate because 8,000 displaced people are sheltering at it.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said their Gaza City warehouses had suffered "severe damage" on Monday and were out of service. While UNICEF is bringing in medical supplies, he said, "distribution is becoming more and more difficult".

The White House said 66 trucks had entered Gaza in the past 24 hours, and that dozens more were expected to clear on Tuesday.Aid flows to Gaza have fallen sharply since Israel started shelling the Palestinian enclave in response to an attack by the Hamas militant group on Oct. 7 that killed 1,400 people.

World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said on Tuesday it had sent no further aid to northern Gaza hospitals since Oct. 24, citing a lack of security guarantees. Rick Brennan, the WHO regional emergencies director, told Reuters that with 1.4 million people displaced in such a densely populated territory, conditions were dire.

