Gaza Situation is Out of Control | Israel Attack on Palestine | Breaking News

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsMohsin Naqvi Big Decision | Punjab Hospital Construction Budget Final | Breaking NewsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsHamas Attack on Israel | BOL News Headlines at 10 AM | Israel Palestine ConflictIsrael Vs Palestine War Latest News | BOL News...

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsMohsin Naqvi Big Decision | Punjab Hospital Construction Budget Final | Breaking NewsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsHamas Attack on Israel | BOL News Headlines at 10 AM | Israel Palestine ConflictIsrael Vs Palestine War Latest News | BOL News Headlines At 8 AM | Gaza Current SituationIsrael Attack on Gaza | BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Israel Palestine ConflictPakistan Vs South Africa | BOL News Bulletin At 8 AM | ICC ODI World Cup 2023Tayyip Erdogan Important Statement | BOL News Bulletin At 8 AM | Hamas Vs israel Update

Israel Vs Palestine War Latest News | BOL News Headlines At 8 AM | Gaza Current SituationLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel Killed 50 Jews Prisoner | Israel- Palestine Conflict | Breaking NewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Hamas official says ceasefire needed before hostages can be freedIsrael-Hamas Day 21: Israel’s half population oppose Gaza ground offensive مزید پڑھ ⮕

Palestine-Israel War: Who Out Of Touch With Staff, Health Facilities In Gaza : TedrosThe World Health Organization is out of touch with its staff and health facilities in Gaza. Who Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on social media platform x, the blackout is also making it impossible for ambulances to reach the injured. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Palestine War: UNGA Resolution Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In GazaThe United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It was strongly supported by Pakistan. The Resolution was proposed by 22 Arab countries and presented by Jordan. 120 votes came in favor of the resolution, 14 countries, including the United States, Israel and Austria, voted against the resolution. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel knocks out Gaza communications as worldwide protests call for end to warIsrael knocks out Gaza communications as worldwide protests call for end to war مزید پڑھ ⮕