Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 8,000: Strike On Al-Quds Hospital Feared As Israel Asks For Its Evacuation

Fears of a possible strike on Gaza’s Al-Quds Hospital grow after Israel ordered its “immediate” evacuation and as bombardment continues.The Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza says Israel has told them to evacuate Al-Quds, a key hospital in Gaza city.

The organisation says there are patients in intensive care units and babies in incubators, and moving them is impossible.The hospital area has been hit all day by air strikes as Israel reports killing "dozens of terrorists" in Gaza on Sunday.

According to the non-governmental group save the children, more children have been killed in Gaza in the last three weeks than the total killed in conflicts around the world in every year since 2019. During a visit to the Rafah Border Crossing, the court’s top prosecutor said impeding relief supplies to Gaza’s population may constitute a crime under the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) jurisdiction. headtopics.com

More than 30 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, the largest convoy to the war-ravaged Palestinian territory since deliveries began trickling in again over a week ago, the UN said. The United Nations Humanitarian Organisation OCHA said 33 trucks carrying water, food and medical supplies had gone into Gaza on Sunday, through the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt.

Ten trucks carrying relief supplies have been allowed into Gaza from Egypt - a day after thousands broke into depots to take basic supplies. To date, it said, 117 trucks had entered Gaza through the crossing since limited deliveries resumed to the crowded Palestinian territory of 2.4 million people, which is facing a near-total siege and relentless Israeli bombardment.At least 8,005 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed in Hamas’s attack in Israel.Palestine-Israel War: Israel Pounds Gaza As Red Cross Warns Of 'intolerable' Suf ... headtopics.com

