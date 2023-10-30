Gautam Gambhir blames Joe Root for England’s dismal World Cup performance

Gautam Gambhir blames Joe Root for England’s poor performance.England is at the last of the points table.of England of being too responsible for the team’s dismal performance in the current ICC World Cup 2023.

Root, 32, gave his team hope that they could rely on the technical batter for the duration of the tournament after he scored back-to-back half-centuries against New Zealand and Bangladesh to start the competition. However, he has struggled to produce significant runs since then.

Gambhir feels that Joe Root’s patchy play is the fundamental cause of the English cricket team’s ongoing bad results. “If you see England’s batting lineup, apart from Joe Root, all the other guys want to play aggressive cricket. It is the form of Joe Root that has been the most damaging thing for this batting lineup because this entire batting lineup revolves around him,” said Gambhir while talking on sports media. headtopics.com

“He was that anchor and glue who could bat from one end and the rest of the guys could actually play the way they wanted to. The moment Root hasn’t delivered, everyone gets exposed. Not a lot of guys have that ability to absorb the pressure of playing against the seaming and swinging balls,” added the 2011 World Cup winner.Root’s strike rate of 93.08 and average of 26.16 have only allowed him to score 175 runs in six World Cup 2023 matches.

He has performed poorly in significant games in the past, most recently against the winning Indian squad when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the right-hander for a golden duck on the first ball. Having lost five of the six games they have played, England is in danger of being eliminated from the World Cup. Australia, who have won their past four games, will be their next opponent. headtopics.com

