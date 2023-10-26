GEPCO Anti-Power Theft Operations: 301 Culprits Arrested In Mandi Bahauddin & Phalia So Far

301 electricity thieves have been caught till October 25, 2023 during the ongoing operation against electricity thieves in GEPCO Mandi Bahauddin Division and Phalia Division.

Cases have been registered against them in the respective police stations, while 241 electricity thieves have been arrested by the police on the spot and locked up in the custody of the police station, a total of six hundred and sixty three thousand four hundred nine units on the three hundred one electricity thieves caught.

