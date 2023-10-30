G7 asks China to immediately lift restrictions on Japanese cuisine

.Japan and the United States had criticized these restrictions as unfair.The G7, consisting of industrial powers such as the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Canada, issued a joint statement on Sunday.

They did express concerns about what they view as China’s increasing use of economic coercion through trade while the G7 trade ministers did not specifically mention China in their statement. China had imposed a blanket suspension of Japanese fish imports when Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific.

The G7’s move was seen by China as undermining the level playing field and disrupting global production and supply chains. The G7 ministers agreed on the need to reduce dependence on a particular country for critical resources and emphasized the importance of building resilient and reliable supply chains for critical minerals, semiconductors, and batteries. headtopics.com

