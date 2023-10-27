Govt believes in freedom of media as an ‘important state pillar’: PM

He shared this during meeting with Minister Murtaza Solangi.PM said he would continue his interactions with media persons.ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the government believed in the freedom of media and considered it an “important pillar of the state”.The meeting discussed the problems concerning the All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), and the media industry.

PM Kakar on the occasion directed for resolving the legitimate demands of the media industry and taking necessary steps in that regard. He said he would continue his interactions with journalists and media persons.

On the other hand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said that difference of opinion was a hallmark of democracy. Talking to media persons at the Parliament House after he met with the President Parliamentary Reporters Association Usman Khan and other journalists he said he belonged to the journalistic community.“I have always been a supporter of freedom of expression and I am still fully committed to it”, he added. headtopics.com

Stating that journalism and politics go hand in hand, he said he always had a respectful relationship with all the journalists. He opined that sometimes unpleasant things happen but it was a part of democratic culture.

He said a press release was released yesterday which represented the viewpoint of the entire caretaker government.

