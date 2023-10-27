Govt believes in freedom of media as an ‘important state pillar’: PM

Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar affirmed the government’s commitment to media freedom, considering it a crucial element of the state.The discussion centered on issues within the All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), and the media industry.

PM Kakar instructed the resolution of legitimate media industry demands and expressed his intent to maintain dialogue with journalists and media professionals. The meeting included the participation of Federal Information Secretary Zahoor Ahmed, Principal Information Officer Tariq Mahmood Khan, and Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi.

