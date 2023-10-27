Govt announces gas load-shedding hours in winter

Gas consumers in Pakistan will experience 16 hours of gas load-shedding daily during the upcoming winter season because of dwindling gas reserves, according to the Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali.Due to depleting gas reservoirs, uninterrupted gas supply is not feasible in winter.

The minister also mentioned that domestic consumers may need to switch from natural gas to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to meet their gas requirements. Pakistan is facing an annual decline of 5% to 7% in its gas reserves and new gas connections will be prohibited due to gas shortages.

In response to questions, Ali informed the media that the government has procured two gas cargoes for December 2023 from the spot market and plans to purchase two more for January 2024. He explained that the government raised gas prices to reduce the circular debt in the gas sector which had reached Rs2.1 trillion. headtopics.com

With the new gas tariff, the government has put a halt to the growth of circular debt in the gas sector, the minister added.Ali said that the gas sector has been incurring an annual loss of Rs400 billion while Sui gas companies are responsible for Rs190 billion annual loss. The government faces Rs210 billion loss in LNG due to cost differences, he continued.

Ali also mentioned that a Pakistani oil refinery has entered into an agreement with Russia to import 9 million barrels annually which would result in potential savings of up to $15 per barrel for Pakistan.Tessori discusses political landscape with President Alvi, PM Kakar headtopics.com

IMF team to visit Pakistan on Nov 2 for first review of standby arrangementGovt on Monday hiked gas tariffs to meet one of the main conditions مزید پڑھ ⮕

LHC rejects millers' plea for larger bench on sugar pricingThe bench announced its verdict reserved on the petition of millers against Punjab govt notification مزید پڑھ ⮕

Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight IndiansQatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians - India govt مزید پڑھ ⮕

Govt plans various initiatives for development of IT, telecom sectorsGovt plans a number of initiatives for development of Information Technology and Telecommunication sectors in the country مزید پڑھ ⮕

Proposed gas tariff increase won't affect 57pc consumers: ministerProposed gas tariff increase won’t affect 57pc consumers: minister مزید پڑھ ⮕

Siraj bemoans gas tariff hikeJamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq bemoaned on Thursday the gas tariff hike. مزید پڑھ ⮕