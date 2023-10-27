Govt forms fact-finding committee to identify responsible of Faizabad sit-in

The Attorney General submitted the implementation report in the Faizabad sit-in case to the Supreme Court, in which it was stated that the federal government has formed a fact-finding committee to determine the people responsible for the Faizabad sit-in case.

The Attorney General’s report states that a fact-finding committee has been formed to implement the decision of the Supreme Court on February 6, 2019. The fact-finding committee includes Additional Secretary Interior, Additional Secretary Defence and Director ISI.

The fact-finding committee’s TORs have also been made a part of the implementation report. The committee will conduct an inquiry under the prescribed TORs. The Attorney General’s report submitted to the Supreme Court states that the fact-finding committee will also record the statements of the witnesses, the fact-finding committee will determine the responsible persons and handlers of the Faizabad sit-in case. headtopics.com

According to the report, the first meeting of the fact-finding committee was held on October 26 on the fixed TORs. The fact-finding committee will submit a report based on the suggestions after the investigation. If fact-finding committee required time then it will refer to the Ministry of Defence.Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in her disheartening...

The Attorney General’s report has said that Faizabad sit-in case had requested the court to withdraw the review petition, and requested the court to give time to submit the final report.

