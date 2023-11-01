Govt initiates nationwide operation to deport illegal foreign nationals

The caretaker government has warned of strict legal action if any Pakistani is found to be involved in harboring illegal foreign nationals.The security forces have completed the process of identifying illegal Afghans by mapping and geo-fencing. Identification process of 200,000 illegal foreigners residing in Sindh has been completed.

In Punjab and Balochistan, operation has also been started to deport illegal Afghans and their data is being checked by scanning.Thousands of Afghan refugees and migrants in Pakistan rushed to the border to return home as deadline for undocumented immigrants, including Afghan refugees, to return to their countries on a voluntary basis expired on Tuesday.

More than 200,000 Afghan immigrants have voluntarily gone back to their countries from Torkham border crossing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chaman crossing in Balochistan provinces this month. Pakistan has said the deportations are to protect the "welfare and security" of the country, where anti-Afghan sentiment has been growing amid prolonged economic hardship and a rise in cross-border militancy.

Pakistan has initiated a nationwide operation to deport illegal foreign residents, marking a crucial step in its border control measures.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaz Bugti has announced that there will be strict legal action against those who do business with illegal immigrants or rent them homes. The Federal Cabinet has also approved the Hajj Policy 2024, which will allow 179,210 Pakistanis to perform Hajj next year.

