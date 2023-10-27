Govt forms fact-finding panel to identify 'handlers' of Faizabad dharna

This action occurs shortly before the upcoming hearing on November 1 where eight review petitions challenging the 2019 judgment of the Supreme Court (SC) which was written by the current Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan provided key insights into the composition and objectives of the committee. The committee held its first meeting on October 26 and will submit its findings to defence ministry on November 1, AGP said.

On September 28, the SC asked people and groups to share information about the Faizabad sit-in by October 27, 2023. He asserted that he had no affiliation with Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and did not participate in the sit-in.Now, Sheikh Rasheed seeks the court's acceptance of his request to withdraw the review application.a major intersection between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) was in power.he protesters demanded the resignation of the then-law minister Zahid Hamid. with protesters blocking roads and preventing people from going to work or school. headtopics.com

It also included adverse observations about various government departments and public sector entities

