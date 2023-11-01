Google pays homage to iconic entertainer with 'Uncle Sargam Doodle'

Farooq Qaiser received widespread recognition for his contributions to both education and entertainment. He was best known as the creator of the iconic puppet character "Uncle Sargam," that left an indelible mark on the hearts of both children and adults throughout Pakistan.

His talent as a show writer and puppet maker led him to the children's television series "Akka Bakkar" in 1971, and later his 'Kaliyan' introduced him as a great entertainer and educator. Farooq Qaiser received widespread recognition for his contributions to both education and entertainment in Pakistan through television.

He was honored with numerous awards, including the presidential pride of performance in 1993, the title of "master puppeteer" by Unicef in 1997, and the PTV lifetime achievement award in 2010.‘Lahore Lahore Hai’ Festival: Diplomats To Attend Festival Commencing Next W ...

: