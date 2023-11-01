Google marks late Uncle Sargam's birth anniversary with a doodle

Qaiser was born on this day in 1945 in Sialkot, Punjab. He studied Fine Art at the National College of Arts in Lahore, where he was first introduced to the world of puppetry. While there, he was invited to work on a children’s television program called Akka Bakkar (1971) as a showwriter and puppet maker. Qaiser also attended the University of Bucharest for his bachelor’s in graphic design and the University of Southern California for a master’s in mass communications.

In 1976, the puppeteer started creating his own children’s show and eventually landed a broadcasting opportunity on Pakistani Television (PTV). It wasn’t long before Kaliyan (which translates to flower bud) found its way onto family TV screens across the nation. The show brilliantly balanced humor and satire to teach valuable life lessons to its young audience. Uncle Sargam, the main character, was also charming and relatable enough that parents enjoyed watching alongside their kids.

For his contributions, Qaiser has been awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance in 1993, the title of “Master Puppeteer” from UNICEF in 1997, and the PTV Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. He played a vital role in educating and entertaining the people of Pakistan through television, and is remembered for his irreplaceable, unmatchable spirit.

