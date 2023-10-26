Google's new tools combat online image misinformation

Google has introduced new tools to help users fact-check images on the internet, addressing concerns over the spread of fake and manipulated content, particularly driven by Generative AI.
The"About This Image" tool is now available globally to English-speaking users through Google Search. It provides information about images, including their history, descriptions by users, metadata, and clear indications if an image is generated by AI. Google's AI-generated images are clearly labelled.
Journalists can also use the"Fact Check Explorer" tool to verify images by tapping into information from independent organizations. Google is experimenting with Generative AI to offer image descriptions, providing original sources and insights from reputable publications. headtopics.com
This information is accessible through the"More About This Page" section in search results. These tools aim to enhance online content credibility.'You feel complete': Deepika, Ranveer debut wedding video on Koffee with Karan
پاکستان عنوانات
Republicans end gridlock as US House elects new speakerBiden urges new US House speaker to 'move swiftly' on Israel, Ukraine aid مزید پڑھ ⮕