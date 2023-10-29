Good news on electricity, petrol prices | Aleem Khan made a great announcement

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsSupreme Court In Action | BOL News Headlines at 4 PM | Faizabad Protest CaseIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsIsrael Crossed Red Line | BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Iran In ActionMuslims Worldwide Protest Against Israel | BOL News Headlines at 12 PM |...

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsSupreme Court In Action | BOL News Headlines at 4 PM | Faizabad Protest CaseIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsIsrael Crossed Red Line | BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Iran In ActionMuslims Worldwide Protest Against Israel | BOL News Headlines at 12 PM | Palestine UpdatesHamas Attack on Israel | BOL News Headlines at 10 AM | Israel Palestine ConflictHamas Leader Big Warning Issued | BOL News Bulletin At 12 PM | Israel In Big TroubleIHC Extends Nawaz Sharif Protective Bail | BOL News Bulletin At 12 PM | Al-Azizia References

Pakistan to slash petrol prices by up to Rs20 per litre from Nov 1Petrol prices in Pakistan are poised for a notable reduction as global oil prices drop by $5 per barrel. Media reports suggest petrol prices مزید پڑھ ⮕

IPP power show: Aleem Khan reaches MultanIstehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday reached Multan ahead of the party’s power show in Jahanian. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Petrol Price To Decrease By 50% | BOL News Headlines at 9 AM | Good News For PublicLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Aleem Khan deems PTI chief ‘unfortunate’Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday bashed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, deeming the latter 'unfortunate' for not taking advantage of the capabilities of patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Mike Pence: Former US Vice President withdraws from 2024 presidential raceHe made the announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas مزید پڑھ ⮕

‘Made for each other’, Hira and Arslan Khan’s precious moments in one frame‘Made for each other’, Hira and Arslan Khan’s precious moments in one frame مزید پڑھ ⮕