Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia for, 2 November 2023

However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Saudi Riyal. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the SAR provide live rates.: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Dubai jewellery market and quoted by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading.
پاکستان عنوانات
تبصرہ لکھیں
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
SAMAATV: USD into PKR rate today- November 02, 2023UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee sees minor adjustment
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕
DAILYPAKISTAN: Nov 02, 2023 - لاہور - 1, Daily PakistanNov 02, 2023 - لاہور - 1
ذریعہ: DailyPakistan | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕