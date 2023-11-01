Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait

Today’s current global gold rate in Kuwait, along with its equivalent price in Kuwaiti dinar, serves as a valuable resource for the Kuwaiti gold market, gold investors, and individuals seeking the latest updates.Please verify for the latest information regarding the gold price in Kuwait on 02 Nov 2023. The cost of 24-carat gold per gram experienced a reduction, falling from KWD 17.000 to KWD 16.650 compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the price of 22-carat gold per gram witnessed a decrease, dropping from KWD 16.350 to KWD 16.150 as compared to the previous day.

