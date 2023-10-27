Gold prices in Pakistan today: Oct 27, 2023

On Friday, the rate for 24-karat gold per tola reached Rs213,000, while 22-karat gold was available at a competitive Rs195,250 per tola.

Even for those interested in smaller quantities, the rates remain attractive. Presently, 10 grams of 24-karat gold are priced at Rs182,613, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs167,395.

This fluctuation in gold prices can be attributed to a significant shift in the value of the dollar, underscoring the complex relationship between currency values and the price of gold. As reported from various outlets, primarily located in Karachi and Multan. headtopics.com

On the international front, gold prices been stable, with the current rate standing at $1,986 per ounce. It's essential to note that gold prices in Pakistan can vary significantly throughout the day, reflecting global market trends.

