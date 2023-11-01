Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day: 76th Independence Day Being Celebrated Today

People will recall the sacrifices of their forefathers and tell the present generation about the invaluable freedom achieved as a result of those sacrifices. The main event will be held in Chinar Bagh Gilgit, which will be graced by President Dr Arif Alvi as chief guest.

On November 1, 1947, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan raised the flag of their freedom against the Kashmiri maharaja, declaring an independent state and joining Pakistan. In commemoration of this day, there is a grand celebration every year. The grand celebrations will feature various traditional and cultural events along with rallies called out by all the political parties.

