German court orders Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case

The Guardian reported that the Tiergarten District Court in Berlin fined Zverev 450,000 euros

The former world number two "rejects the accusation made against him" by his former girlfriend Brenda Patea that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020, his lawyers said. The pair had a daughter in 2021, though by that time they were no longer together.In January, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) closed an investigation that was launched after another ex-girlfriend, tennis player Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic abuse.

Zverev, 26, is currently playing at the Paris Masters, where he beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6 7-5 6-4 on Tuesday. He is set to face Ugo Humbert in the second round on Wednesday.Hundreds mourn death of Pakistani-American doctor at her funeral in Houston

