German court ruling could drag down growth by half a percentage point next year - source

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court ruling that wiped billions from the federal budget could drag down growth by as much as half a percentage point next year in Europe's biggest economy, an economy ministry source told Reuters on Friday. The coalition is scrambling to fix a large hole in its finances after a court ruling blocked the government from transferring 60 billion euros ($65 billion) in unused funds from the pandemic towards green initiatives and industry support.

The assessment of the ruling is an early indication of just how damaging some in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition see it, though Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Thursday had said it was too early to assess the extent of the issue."According to initial rough estimates, a loss of investment funds could cause growth in 2024 to be about half a percentage point lower," the source, who is familiar with the economy ministry's forecasts, said.Last month, the economy ministry predicted 1.3 percent growth for next yea

