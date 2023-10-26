Facebook-parent Meta beats revenue estimates on digital ad strength

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Meta Platforms beat expectations for third-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by its ongoing austerity drive and a recovery in digital advertising spending ahead of the holiday season.

But the company forecast 2024 spending that will exceed Wall Street estimates, as it pushed hiring needs from this year to the next and continued to invest in AI infrastructure. It also suggested the conflict in Israel and Gaza could dampen fourth-quarter sales.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who promised in February that 2023 would be Meta's "year of efficiency," told analysts on a conference call that artificial intelligence would constitute the top investment priority for 2024. The company will de-prioritize a number of non-AI projects to avoid adding too much headcount, he said, without providing specifics.

Meta planned to end 2024 with "meaningfully higher" headcount than its approximately 66,000-person workforce as of the end of September, CFO Susan Li said. Total 2023 expenses were cut to a range of $87 billion to $89 billion, from a previous range of $88 billion to $91 billion.

It declined to give new explanations for the expenditures, citing the same higher AI infrastructure investments, hiring plans and expected losses on its metaverse-oriented Reality Labs unit as in the previous quarter.

In the third quarter ended Sept. 30, Meta's ads viewed increased by 31% from a year earlier. The average price per ad decreased by 6%, but the pace of fall was the slowest in seven quarters. "The anticipated global surge in digital ad spending, poised to hit $667.6 billion next year, combined with Meta's effective execution and cost control, puts the company on strong footing," said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Jeremy Goldman.

