Fazl: Fair Elections Crucial For Genuine Representation In Pakistan

KARACHI: Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam , emphasized the necessity of fair elections in Pakistan to ensure the election of genuine public representatives.

Fazl said that people are increasingly realizing that their so-called representatives do not truly reflect their interests. He criticized the focus on personal political gains over national priorities, arguing that the country’s constitution, institutions, and parliament are being disregarded.He warned that instability and anxiety will persist until the Constitution is properly enforced.

