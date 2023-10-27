Faysal Quraishi celebrates birthday but kids cherish the cake

A video of veteran Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi and his adorable family has been circulating across social platforms which in no time grabbed the attention of the netizen community.

It was Faysal Quraishi’s birthday on October 26 so his two kids decided to give their father a surprise on his special day. The video shows the sweetest family moment where Faysal Quraishi's wife Sana Faysal, daughter Aayat Quraishi and his little one Farman Quraishi surprised him with a birthday cake.(Birthday was just an excuse, the cake had to be eaten by the children).

The most interesting thing was the kids brought the cake and they were the first ones to take a bite.As soon as Faysal cut the cake, Aayat took the spoon and took the first bite herself while the popular showbiz actor was looking at what was happening. headtopics.com

In the aforementioned video, it can be seen that the little one Farman was wearing the birthday badge thinking that it was his birthday. He was eating the cake himself and also feeding his father with full of love whereas Faysal was also feeding him in return.The cutest Farman led the cake attack in full throttle but later it’s enough.Faysal Quraishi is a famous, successful, and talented Pakistani television and film actor.His acting career further reached heights of fame after the huge success of his Intense drama serials ‘Meri Zaat Zarra E Benishan’, ‘Bashar Momin’ & ‘Qaid E Tannhai’.

