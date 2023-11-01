Faizabad sit-in: CJP grills PEMRA chief, demands name of mastermind

Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa inquired about the whereabouts of Mr. Absar Alam, and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan stated that he was on his way. Ex-chairman of the media regulatory body said that former ISI chief Faiz Hamid pressurized Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) during Faizabad sit-in.CJP further discussed the matter, expressing that if Absar Alam’s allegations were true, it concerned the government.
CJP asked for the notification of the committee’s establishment and inquired about the entity to which the committee would submit its report. CJP Qazi Faiz Isa criticized the government’s fact-finding committee, likening it to an attempt to distract from the issue.The Supreme Court raised concerns about the legality of the committee. Justice Athar Manullah questioned whether the country was operating in accordance with the constitution after the court’s decision and sought guarantees of constitutional adherence.
پاکستان عنوانات
تبصرہ لکھیں
:
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕