FIA arrest five human smugglers in Gujranwala

FIA officials stated that upon their arrest, cases have been registered against the accused, and investigations are now underway.

BOLNETWORK: US state senator cleared of possessing illicit guns in Hong KongUS state senator cleared of possessing illicit guns in Hong Kong. Wilson faced arrest on October 21 after arriving at the airport.

BOLNETWORK: PCB’s investigation begins on Inzamam ul Haq over possible “conflict of interest”PCB established a five-member fact-finding committee on Monday, October 30, and it has begun an investigation into Inzamam ul Haq

SAMAATV: Lahore police summon Asad Umar in May 9 casesThe Lahore Police have summoned PTI leader Asad Umar to the DIG investigation headquarters on November 1 (Wednesday) to record his statement in five terror cases pertaining to the May 9 mayhem.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: SAPM Mushaal Meets Priest Keilland: Calls For Peaceful Settlement Of Kashmir, Palestine DisputesSpecial Assistant To Prime Minister On Human Rights And Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussain Mallick stressed the need for promoting interfaith harmony, inter-religious connectivity and brotherhood in different faiths to ensure peaceful resolution of conflicts like Kashmir and Palestine as fascism has not religion.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: President Rwanda Arrives In Islamabad: Dr. Kalinda To Meet President Alvi, PM KakarPresident Of Senate Of Rwanda Dr Francois Kalinda arrives in Islamabad along with five-member delegation. Delegation expected to meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar and others. Rwanda Parliamentary Delegation also expected to meet Chairman Senate.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Batting Underway Against Afghanistan In PuneAfghanistan elect to field after winning the toss against Sri Lanka in 30th match of ICC World Cup in Pune. PTV Sports HD is telecasting the match live . Both teams so far played five matches each in the mega event. Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka won two matches each while lost three matches.

