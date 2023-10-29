Four dacoits killed in ‘shootout’ with Karachi police

Four ‘dacoits’ were killed while one cop and two citizens were injured allegedly in a police encounter in Saudabad area of Karachi, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Sunday.The Force also claimed to have recovered weapons, cellphones and two motorcycles from the slain dacoits, who as per the police’s version, used to loot people during daytime. Over a week ago, three alleged bandits were killed in a shoot-out with the police in Eidgah area of South Karachi.

According to the police, the outlaws were wanted in many cases, including robberies and kidnappings. Giving further details, police claimed that some cops manning a check-post signaled four robbers mounted on two motorcycles to stop.

But the outlaws tried to flee from the spot, they said, adding that the police personnel chased them which resulted in an encounter.

