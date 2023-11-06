Former Cricketer Urges Sending Ben Stokes Home from World Cup

Ben Stokes, despite the ongoing World Cup, should be sent home according to former cricketer Steve Harmison. Harmison believes that Stokes is too important to the England Test team to risk further injury by keeping him in India for the World Cup. He argues that England's priority should be to protect Stokes for the upcoming Test series against India. Harmison acknowledges that England can still qualify for the 2025 ICC event if they win their remaining two matches with a decent net run rate.

:

BOLNETWORK: World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews makes history as first cricketer to be dismissed timed outAngelo Mathews made an unusual and historic exit in international cricket, becoming the first batter ever to be timed out.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

24NEWSHD: India, South Africa set to lock horns in World Cup match todayIndia, South Africa set to lock horns in World Cup match today

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD | مزید پڑھ »

SAMAATV: Hathurusingha highlights mental obstacles in Bangladesh's World Cup journeyBangladesh coach identifies psychological challenges amid World Cup struggles

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ »

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023: Australia beat England in thrilling encounterIn a thrilling showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia emerged victorious, defeating England by 33 runs in the 36th match of the ICC World Cup.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023: Points Table after Australia vs England Match 36In a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Australia continued their impressive form in the ICC World Cup 2023 by defeating England by 33 runs.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

BOLNETWORK: ICC World Cup 2023: Points Table after India vs South Africa Match 37In a thrilling match at the iconic Eden Gardens, India continued their impressive winning streak in the 37th match of the ICC World Cup 2023

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »