Former Punjab CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Gwadar

The PML-N leader expressed his condolences for the martyrdom of 14 young personnel.The entire nation stands behind the Pakistan Army.Lahore: Former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the vehicle security forces in Pasni, Gwadar District, Pakistan, Bol News reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader has expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of 14 young personnel who were martyred in the terrorist attack on the vehicle of security forces in Gwadar. In one of his statements, the former CM said that it pays homage to the 14 young men who laid down their lives for their beloved country in Pasni, Gwadar. The former chief minister further added that the great sacrifices of the martyrs will be written in golden words; the nation is indebted to martyrs. The PML-N leader further said that the entire nation stands behind the Pakistan Army and its security agencies, and terrorists cannot weaken Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism with their nefarious attacks.The security convoy was moving from Pasni to Ormara. The sanitisation operation...Earlier, as many as 14 soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked two vehicles carrying security forces in Gwadar. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the unfortunate incident occurred when the security convoy was moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar distric

:

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Pakistan Air Force thwarts terrorist attack in MianwaliPrime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar praises the Pakistan Air Force for stopping a terrorist attack in Mianwali and condemns the attack on Pakistan Army convoy in Gwadar.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ »

BOLNETWORK: PM strongly condemns attack on security forces in GwadarISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of security forces in Gwadar.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Gwadar Terrorist Attack: PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Strongly Condemns Terrorist AttackFourteen soldiers martyred as two vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district were ambushed by the terrorists. Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar condemned the incident and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of fourteen soldiers.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ »

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Terror attack in Gwadar: 14 martyred as terrorists ambush security forces vehiclesFourteen soldiers martyred as two vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district were ambushed by the terrorists. According to ISPR, sanitization operation is being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down & brought to justice.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ »

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Terrorist attacks: Alvi strongly condemns Gwadar, Mianwali attacksPresident Dr Arif Alvi has strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of Pakistan Army in Gwadar. In a statement, he said terrorists are enemies of Pakistan and efforts will continue for their complete elimination. He said we stand by the armed forces to completely eliminate the scourge of terrorism. He paid tributes to the martyrs.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ »

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Security Forces' efficient response: terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali foiledCombing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell. ISPR in a statement said, the successful operation was launched by security forces to eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ »