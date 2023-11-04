Former SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi acquitted in record tampering case

Special Judge Central of Islamabad on Saturday acquitted former Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi in the Chaudhary Sugar Mill record tampering case. The special court’s judge Shahrukh Arjamand’s decision to acquit Zafar Hijazi came after the FIA failed to substantiate allegations of record tampering.This case had its roots in the Panama Papers JIT’s accusations against Zafar Hijazi of tampering with records related to Chaudhry Sugar Mill.

However, after six years, the special court found that the allegations of record tampering could not be proven

:

