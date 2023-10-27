Former UK PM Boris Johnson becomes TV presenter

This former UK Prime Minister will have a big role in the channel's coverage of the UK general election and the US elections next year.For context, Jacob Rees-Mogg gets £350,000 a year, and Lee Anderson gets £100,000 annually from GB News.

GB News is co-owned by Sir Paul Marshall, a hedge fund manager, and Legatum, a Dubai-based investment firm.Fox made some controversial comments, and Wootton didn't question him about it. GB News has also avoided looking into allegations that Wootton sent explicit messages to former colleagues using a fake name.He's also been making lots of money as a public speaker since leaving 10 Downing Street over a year ago.

In a video message on GB News's social media, Boris Johnson said he's excited about joining the channel. He plans to share his unfiltered views on various topics.GB News has been in the spotlight for hiring well-known right-wing political figures like Farage, Rees-Mogg, and Anderson. It also employs married Tory MPs Philip Davies and Esther McVey. headtopics.com

Boris Johnson's new job at GB News was approved by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba). They don't have any specific concerns about it. They did tell him off previously for not checking with them before taking the job at the Daily Mail.General elections likely on January 28

