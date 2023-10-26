Foreign Reserves $7.7 Billion: Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase By $67 Million

Thanks to the combined efforts of the Government and the Military, there have been positive effects on the country's economy.

Foreign Exchange Reserves increased by $67 million on a weekly basis over the past few months, taking the total to $7.7 billion. Outward remittances through Roshan Digital Account (RDA) also crossed $6.75 billion in September 2023.After the recent Chinese Investment, total foreign investment has reached $126.3 million.

Despite malicious social media campaigns against bank deposits, deposits held by banks increased by 15.33% year-on-year to Rs 26.32 trillion in September 2023.On the other hand, inflation is expected to decrease from 31.4% in September to 26.4% in October. headtopics.com

A recent project under Pakistan Carbon Trading in Sindh's Coastal Belt generated an investment of $40 million and created 21,000 jobs, providing employment to a population of 49,000.LESCO Anti-Power Theft Operation: 275 Illegal Connections Disconnected, 273 FI ...

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

PTVNewsOfficial »

October 25: PKR exchange rate today against USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, AUDThe Pakistani currency exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies on October 25, 2023 (Wednesday). مزید پڑھ ⮕

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 26, 2023In Karachi, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, here are the open market exchange rates for foreign currencies, including the US Dollar. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals: Six days left for illegal foreign residents to leave PakistanOnly six days left for all illegal foreigners to leave Pakistan. Evacuation of illegal persons from Pakistan by October 31 is inevitable. Illegal residents residing in Pakistan will not be given any concession by the law enforcement agencies after October 31. Final decision not to provide even one more day's respite to illegal residents. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Drive against illegal immigrants not targeted at any particular nationality: BugtiInterior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti says ultimatum for voluntary repatriation of foreign nationals staying illegally in Pakistan مزید پڑھ ⮕

ECP allows domestic, foreign observers to monitor elections via open-door policyIn a move to ensure transparency in the electoral process, the Election Commission of Pakistan has extended an invitation to foreign observers. مزید پڑھ ⮕

SCO members can invest in Pakistan’s mining, energy, IT sectors: FM JilaniISLAMAAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday said the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) could invest in Pakistan’s mining, energy and IT sectors, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕