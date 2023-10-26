Ford, UAW reach tentative deal to end strike including record pay raise

DETROIT (Reuters) – The United Auto Workers (UAW) union reached a tentative labor deal on Wednesday with Ford Motor, the first of Detroit's Big Three car manufacturers to negotiate a settlement to strikes joined by 45,000 workers since mid-September.

"We told Ford to pony up and they did," Fain said in a video post on Facebook, adding that the strike at Ford "has delivered". The Ford contract would reverse concessions the union agreed to in a series of contracts since 2007, when GM and the former Chrysler were skidding toward bankruptcy, and Ford was mortgaging assets to stay afloat.

The UAW was preparing to strike at a key Ford facility in Dearborn this week if it had not reached agreement after striking at additional GM and Stellantis facilities this week. In statements, GM and Stellantis said Wednesday they are working to secure agreements as soon as possible. headtopics.com

The total economic loss from the auto workers' strike has reached $9.3 billon, the Anderson Economic Group said earlier this week.

