Ford claims Pan Am decathlon crown as Chile downs US in soccer

There was no less excitement two hours away in Vina del Mar at Estadio Sausalito as Chile got first-half goals from Karen Araya and Yanara Aedo and then held on to beat the U.S. and set up a meeting with Mexico in Friday's gold match.

In other events, the Kasey Knevelbaard of the U.S. came home just .33 seconds ahead of Canada's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot to win the men's 5,000m in 14:47.69 while Colombia's Arnovis De Jesus Dalmero was winner of the men's long jump.

Ortiz, who made a bit of history on Monday winning the women's over-78 kg title for the fourth consecutive Games, something only her compatriot, Driulis Gonzalez, had done, put her name down as a member of the squad that captured the first ever Pan Am team event.

Fencing was an all-American battle on Tuesday with Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Nick Itkin and Magda Skarbonkiewicz taking gold. In table tennis, Amy Wang and Rachel Sung of the U.S. were 4-3 winners over Brazil's Giulia and Bruna Takahashi in the women's doubles final while the Cuban duo of Jorge Campos and Andy Diez won the men's title downing Brazil's Hugo Calerano and Vitor Ishiy 4-2.

