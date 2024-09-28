Flipkart Satıcıları Antitröst Soruşturmasına Karşı Muhakeme Açtı

NEW DELHI - Three online sellers operating on Walmart-owned Flipkart have sued the Indian antitrust watchdog over an investigation which found they, Flipkart and rival Amazon breached competition laws, according to court filings seen by Reuters.

Lawsuits from sellers of Amazon and Flipkart can potentially delay the investigation process which first started in 2020 and was triggered after brick-and-mortar retailers of the Confederation of All India Traders complained to the watchdog. Amazon and Flipkart deny any wrongdoing. "The alleged investigation ... is arbitrary, opaque, unfair," the sellers argued in three separate court filings, which will come up for a hearing likely next week.

