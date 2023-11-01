First book on Pak-Afghan shared waters unveiled in Islamabad

The publication received funding from USAID-Pakistan Mission through their Water Management for Enhanced Productivity (WMfEP) program, being implemented by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI). The program's objective is to enhance productivity by improving water management practices.

. This process has never been attempted before in the shared river basins of Kabul, Kurram, and Gomal. Despite the difficulties encountered, the process brought together a diverse group of experts from both Afghanistan and Pakistan in a collaborative initiative.

Dr. Azeem Ali Shah, lead author and editor of the book said that transboundary water management is a difficult aspect of water governance and improved water resource management, not only in Pakistan but globally. The interests of riparian nations in hydraulic infrastructure development on shared rivers endanger the socio-economic well-being of others, especially those downstream. This leads to a deficit in trust and conflicts among riparian nations.

Some of the negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan particularly on the Kabul River have not yielded concrete results in past primarily due to a lack of information and hydro-meteorological data across the border. The same is the case with the other two river basins.

Dr Mark Smith, Director General of the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), emphasized the importance of international cooperation in managing transboundary water resources, particularly in regions where neighboring countries rely on shared rivers for their livelihoods and economic development.

