First evacuees leave Gaza after another night of Israeli bombardments

Despite the breakthrough on the humanitarian front, Israeli war planes, naval boats and artillery pounded Gaza throughout the night, inflicting scores more casualties among the civilian population, Palestinian residents said.Israel sent its forces into Hamas-controlled Gaza following weeks of air and artillery strikes in retaliation for a deadly attack by the Islamist group on southern Israel on Oct 7.

A Western official said a list of people with foreign passports who can leave Gaza had been agreed between Israel and Egypt. An Israeli official confirmed that Israel was coordinating the exits with Egypt.

Indonesia said it was trying to get out 10 nationals but three of them, volunteers at an Indonesia-run hospital, have decided to stay. The Philippines, Jordan and Italy also said they said they hoped to bring citizens out on Wednesday.

The Israeli military said the attack had killed Ibrahim Biari, a Hamas commander it said was pivotal in organising the Oct. 7 assault, as well as dozens of Hamas militants. The EU last week called for pauses in Israeli bombing and Hamas rocket attacks to get humanitarian aid into Gaza through safe corridors.

Eleven Israeli soldiers were also killed in fighting on Tuesday, the Israeli military said, its biggest one-day loss since the initial assault."We are in a tough war," he said. "I promise to all citizens of Israel: We will get the job done. We will press ahead until victory."

Inside, bodies lay on the ground being prepared to be shrouded in white after they were cleaned of dust and blood.

:

DUNYANEWS: First evacuees leave Gaza as Israeli offensive intensifiesThe evacuees were driven in ambulances through the Rafah border crossing

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Israel Hamas War Live udpatesAnger grows over Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Raid on Jabalia camp a stark reminder of Israeli war crimes in Gaza: PMPM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Senate Session: House Condemns Israeli War Crimes In GazaSenate has passed a unanimous resolution condemning Israeli crimes against humanity and expressed full support to oppressed Palestinians demanding immediate ceasefire and humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza. The resolution was tabled by leader of the house in Senate Senator Ishaq Dar.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Netanyahu rules out ceasefire with Hamas Israeli attacks near Gaza city hospital spur ‘panic’Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying it would amount to a 'surrender to Hamas.' Speaking in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu cites the bible as he says this is a time for war.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed in Gaza AttackLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕