Finance ministry report notes draining effects of high interest rates on govt resources

The admission comes as world’s leading financial institutions and central banks – with some exemptions in South America and Japan – are persisting with monetary tightening with no sign of reviewing the policy.said the world had been living in the "fantasy lane" for nearly 20 years. "So now ... our call to everybody is: buckle up. Make sure that you understand interest rates are here to stay for longer.

Separately, a Reuters poll says that high inflation will dog the world economy next year, with three-quarters of over 200 economists saying the main risk is that it turns out higher than they forecast, suggesting interest rates will also remain higher for longer.On Monday, the State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to maintain the interest rates at the current level of 22 per cent, although many market experts were expecting a cut.

The central bank has opted for a cumulative 1,500 basis points increase in its policy rate since October 2021 to curb soaring inflation and support the external balance. However, the rate hasn’t seen any change during the current fiscal year.The “Monthly Economic Update and Outlook” for October 2023 mentions a strong performance by the agriculture sector as Pakistan has been witnessing rising food prices – one of the main reason behind the persistent inflation.

It noted that cotton production was projected to rise 127 per cent (estimated at 11.5 million bales) for 2023-24, compared to last year. “Rice production is also showing an impressive growth 18 per cent compared to last year.”The report noted that the increase in the main crops’ production was encouraging for the exports and overall economic outlook.

